Cooking with 'Friends': Jason Chaffetz's Swedish Pancakes

Former Congressman Chaffetz got this recipe from his wife's grandmother who was a professional chef for the U.S. military. Decades later, it's still a family favorite!

SWEDISH PANCAKES
Makes 2 batches
Ingredients:
6 eggs
4 c. milk
2 c. flour
2 tbsp.oil
2 tsp. salt

Instructions:
Whisk all ingredients together in a large bowl or use an electric mixer to blend.
Lightly grease pan or griddle. Once hot, pour batter into pan. Flip when ready.
Serve with your favorite topping: butter, maple syrup, berries, bananas, whipped cream, or jam!

 