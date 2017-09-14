Cooking with 'Friends': Jason Chaffetz's Swedish Pancakes

Former Congressman Chaffetz got this recipe from his wife's grandmother who was a professional chef for the U.S. military. Decades later, it's still a family favorite!

SWEDISH PANCAKES

Makes 2 batches

Ingredients:

6 eggs

4 c. milk

2 c. flour

2 tbsp.oil

2 tsp. salt

Instructions:

Whisk all ingredients together in a large bowl or use an electric mixer to blend.

Lightly grease pan or griddle. Once hot, pour batter into pan. Flip when ready.

Serve with your favorite topping: butter, maple syrup, berries, bananas, whipped cream, or jam!