YouTube star PewDiePie apologizes for using N-word during live stream

YouTube star PewDiePie apologized on Wednesday for using the N-word during a video live stream over the weekend, saying he was an “idiot” and blurted the offensive word out “in the heat of the moment.”

Feliz Kjellberg, the highest paid YouTube star who amassed more than 57 million subscribers, said in a YouTube video it “was not OK” for him to use the offensive word.

"It was something that I said in the heat of the moment," Kjellberg said. "I said the worst word I could possibly think of and it just sort of slipped out.”

The 27-year-old Swede was live streaming “Players Unknown Battlegrounds” on Saturday when he used the racial slur.

“What a f--king n----r. Oh my God, what the f--k?” Kjellberg is heard saying before attempting to apologize.

“Sorry, but what the f--k? What a f--king a--hole. I don’t mean that in a bad way,” he quickly said.

Kjellberg said on Wednesday he was an “idiot” and regretted offending anyone.

"I'm just an idiot, but that doesn't make what I said or how I said it OK," he said. "I'm really sorry if I offended, hurt or disappointed anyone with all of this."

The YouTuber came under fire in February when fans discovered anti-Semitic jokes and Nazi imagery in several of his videos. One video showed two men holding a sign that read “Death to All Jews.” Another had a man dressed as Jesus Christ proclaiming “Hitler did absolutely nothing wrong.”

Disney severed its ties with Kjellberg after it was contacted about the videos.