Angelina Jolie on Brad Pitt split: 'I have had my ups and downs'

Angelina Jolie confessed she's a "little bit stronger" following her recent split from Brad Pitt.

The "First They Killed My Father" director told People Magazine of the impending divorce, "I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger."

She said that her primary focus is her six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

“We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that.”

Pitt has also been vocal about the pair's split.

In a May interview with GQ Magazine, Pitt took some responsibility for the split saying, "For me this period has been about looking at my weaknesses and failures and owning my side of the street.”

Jolie and Pitt married in 2014 and filed for divorce in September 2016. The couple had been together for over a decade.