Jennifer Garner shares emotional post after meeting with Hurricane Harvey victims

Jennifer Garner was "inspired" by her visit to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The 45-year-old actress traveled to Houston, Texas, on Friday to help families affected by the disaster, and took to Instagram on Saturday to share an emotional message about her visit.

"Today I was inspired by the huge hearts in Texas," Garner, who is on Save the Children's Board of Trustees, began her post. "There is a generosity of spirit that gets lost in political rhetoric, but-- people come together in a time of crisis."

"You know what’s beautiful? Children look for light. Terrifying things have happened to these kids in the past couple of weeks, but they don’t want to dwell on those stories," she continued. "They want to tell you that their neighbor’s puppy was found. That they saved their mother’s life by throwing her a rope when the flood water overcame her and now she’s OK. That they all celebrated when power came back on. We have to protect our kids and we have to learn from them."

Beyonce and Janet Jackson were also among the stars lending their support to the city of Houston on Friday.