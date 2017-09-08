Hurricane Irma just excuse for models to post half-naked pics?

While thousands in the Caribbean are rebuilding their lives after Hurricane Irma plowed through their communities, models are sending their thoughts and prayers via . . . racy bikini pics on Instagram.

Kara Del Toro, best known for her risque Carl’s Jr. Burger ad, mourned the devastation with a throwback photo. In the picture, she’s clad in a skimpy swimsuit on the beach of Turks and Caicos. The caption reads, “Sending positive thoughts and good vibes to the islands right now.”

Sending positive thoughts and good vibes to the islands right now 🙏🏽💗 A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Meanwhile, Ukranian Instagram model Lana Alexandra wanted to ensure her devoted followers she was safe in San Juan, Puerto Rico. So she posted a snap of herself in lingerie and wrote, “Still have two days of vacation here and going to take as much as I can out of it.”

And Dana Hamm, an Instagram model from Columbus, Ohio, posted a topless photo from her last trip to St. Maarten, and asked followers to “keep [the island’s residents] in your prayers.”

Some fans seem to have embraced the bikini babes’ grievances. One user wrote on Hamm’s sultry post: “If you turned around I think I would forget about hurricane Irma.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.