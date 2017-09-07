entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Arrest

Shailene Woodley on Dakota Access Pipeline protest arrest: 'I was strip-searched'

Fox News
Shailene Woodley detailed her arrested at Standing Rock reservation during the Dakota Pipeline protest.

Shailene Woodley detailed her arrested at Standing Rock reservation during the Dakota Pipeline protest.  (Reuters)

Shailene Woodley has no regrets about getting arrested despite her horrific experience nearly a year ago.

Woodley, 25, detailed her arrest to Marie Claire U.K., saying she was strip-searched in jail on Oct. 10 while protesting the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota. Woodley was arrested for criminal trespassing and engaging in a riot at Standing Rock reservation.  

Related Image

FILE - This October 2016 file photo provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department in Mandan, N.D., shows actress Shailene Woodley who was arrested Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. Woodley is to stand trial in North Dakota in early 2017 on charges related to her protest. (Morton County Sheriff's Department via AP) Expand / Collapse

Shailene Woodley mugshot when she was arrested on Oct. 10  (Morton County Sheriff's Department)

 “I was strip-searched. Like get naked, turn over, spread your butt cheeks, bend over. They were looking for drugs in my ass,” she said, adding that her hand was zip-tied behind her back.

"When you're in a jail cell and they shut that door, you realize no one can save you. If there's a fire and they decide not to open the door, you'll die," Woodley added. "You're a caged animal."

The actress and activist said despite her “harrowing” experience, she has no regrets about that day. She vowed to continue fighting for environmental rights. 

thank you, @marieclaireuk, for the opportunity to sit down and talk about why sustainability can be both invigorating and uncomfortable, but vital nonetheless for the progress of future generations. more often than not, it is the unsung heroes who end up changing the world. i'm grateful to have this platform to be vocal about the issues most important to me, but all my words and wisdom are simply borrowed from the hearts and souls whom live on the front lines of change each and every day. to all the warriors and water protectors from Standing Rock and beyond: we are in this together. you are not forgotten. thank you for your courage and your bravery in protecting our beautiful Mama 🌏. #marieclaireuk #marieclaire #sustainability #motherearth #love #uptous

A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on

"This world isn't something to take for granted," she told the magazine. "The only way to address climate change and these radical, detrimental policies is for us, as citizens, to shift our lifestyles. People are too comfortable. We're complacent in many ways. We need to be willing to get uncomfortable."

Woodley admitted there was “so much trauma” from the day that led to her post-traumatic stress disorder. 

"Kind of like a little bit of depression,” Woodley said.

Woodley pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2017 and avoided jail time. She was placed on probation for a year.

AROUND THE WEB