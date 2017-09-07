Jackie Greene: Music is a blue collar job

Jackie Greene has toured with the Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh, played lead guitar for the Black Crowes and has been called the "Prince of Americana." Despite his growing roster of accomplishments, the seasoned musician has learned that fame and success isn't as glamorous as it seems.

The "Trust Somebody" singer recently took part in a songwriting camp where he was a guest instructor. Greene told Fox News many of the participants assumed it's easy to make millions in the music industry.

"I told them [music] is a blue collar job these days," Greene told us. "You have to put in the work, you have to put in the time."

He continued, "People think it's the road to fortune, but there's no such thing as a million dollar advance anymore. You really have to do it out of some personal drive or something other than money because it won't work that way."

Another downside of fame? Crazy fans.

"I shouldn't talk about that," he said with a laugh. "I have restraining orders. Plural."

The 36-year-old knew from a young age he wanted to be a musician. After playing a lot of gigs at seedy bars and open-mic nights, Greene decided to skip college and try to make a career out of playing music.

"I never had a back up plan and I'm lucky that it worked out," he said.

The musician is gearing up for the release of his new EP "Modern Lives" due in October.

"The new EP has a homemade feel to it," he said. "I made it all in my basement in Brooklyn...and it has an Americana, blues, roots and rock 'n' roll vibe to it."

In addition to his new music, Greene is also busy working with a charity that is close to his heart called Rock and Wrap It Up which donates left over food from entertainment and sporting events to soup kitchens.

"It's a cause that I believe in and they're good at what they do," the singer told us. He will be performing alongside Jeff Chimenti for a Grateful Dead Appreciation night to benefit the charity.

"The creation for the Grateful Dead themed night that we're doing...they do the good work and I'm just the entertainment."

