'Freddy the Frogcaster and the Flash Flood' by Janice Dean

Proceeds from "Freddy the Frogcaster and the Flash Flood" will be donated to Team Rubicon to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

FROM THE PUBLISHER: Freddy the Frogcaster and his friends are hoping for rain. Their town of Lilypad is dry, and plants and trees are brown because of a terrible drought. Freddy gets excited as he sees a storm coming that could bring water to thirsty trees and grass. He leaps into action to warn everyone to "be prepared!" Suddenly there’s a change in the forecast that could affect everyone’s plans―and make Freddy wonder if he’s meant to be a frogcaster. Sometimes valuable life lessons can be learned from making mistakes. Once again, award-winning meteorologist Janice Dean introduces young readers to different weather conditions and gives valuable information to help them understand and avoid dangerous weather situations. The fifth title in this series, Freddy the Frogcaster and the Flash Flood, explains droughts, storms, floods, and flash floods, and encourages kids of all ages to be weather ready, just like our friend Freddy!