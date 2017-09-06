Reese Witherspoon: Mindy Kaling taught me about my white privilege

Reese Witherspoon revealed that Mindy Kaling helped to show her own white privilege.

The actress told Glamour Magazine that while talking to her "A Wrinkle in Time" co-star she became aware of how Kaling had to create her own roles in Hollywood versus Witherspoon who didn't.

"Another thing I think about a lot is how it feels to be a minority woman in America, so rarely seeing yourself onscreen, and it’s unconscionable. When I asked Mindy Kaling, 'Don’t you ever get exhausted by always having to create your own roles?' she said, 'Reese, I’ve never had anything that I didn’t create for myself.' I thought, 'Wow, I feel like a jerk for asking that; I used to have parts that just showed up for me,'" Witherspoon wrote for the mag. "I can’t imagine how hard it is to write your own parts and simultaneously have to change people’s perceptions of what a woman of color is in today’s society."

The A-lister is now using her platform and production company, Pacific Standard, to showcase more diversity on screen according to the women's mag.

Additionally, the 41-year-old mother said that the landscape of television and film is changing for women.

"TV and streaming together are definitely changing the game for female roles. Today 38 percent of major characters on TV are women, which is not equal, but it’s pretty good. With the gates opening for women’s stories, you just feel like so much is going to come out of this time for women."