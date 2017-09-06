Cooking with 'Friends': Mike Huckabee's Favorite Potato Salad

CREOLE POTATO SALAD

(as seen in Dinosaur Bar-B-Que: An American Roadhouse cookbook)

The Salad

2 pounds red potatoes

4 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and chopped

½ cup minced red onion

1 cup diced celery

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons Creole seasoning

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

The Dressing

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup Creole mustard (preferably Zatarain’s) or spicy brown mustard

1 teaspoon brown sugar

The Garnish

4 strips cooked bacon, crumbled (optional)

Drop the potatoes in a pot of well-salted boiling water. Cook til a fork pierces their tender flesh easily. Drain and cut the potatoes into 1-inch chunks, then throw them together in a large bowl with the eggs, onions, celery, garlic, Creole seasoning, salt and pepper. Make the dressing by whisking up the mayonnaise with the mustard and brown sugar. Pour over the potatoes and give everything a good stir. Taste for seasoning and add salt and Creole seasoning if it needs it. Crumble the bacon on top right before serving.

PORK BUTT

For pork butt, a 5-7 pound bone-in pork butt (better flavor and cooked

right the bone slides our with the touch of a finger. The night before, I

inject generously with about 1 1/2-2 cups of my ³seasoning² which is made

up of a few teaspoons of olive oil, 1/2 cup of soy sauce, 2 tsp of Frank¹s

Hot Sauce, 1 cup of Apple juice, and some garlic powder, and tsp of Tony

Cachere¹s cajun seasoning. Using injector syringe, apply the seasoning

deep into the meat throughout. Then a light coating of mustard on the

butt before adding the rub and generously rubbing the outside with the rub

mix. (A commercial rub can be used, but I have my own rub recipe -- see below)

Cover the pork butt and place in refrigerator overnight.

Ideally, the pork butt will cook for 10-12 hours, so this means for an

evening meal, an EARLY start! I usually get the smoker going around 4am

and set the meat out from fridge to get it room temp before cooking. The

pork butt will be placed on middle rack of smoker at 225 degrees with fat

side UP. Let it cook unwrapped for first for 8-9 hours; then take it out,

wrap tightly in foil and put back in smoker for an additional 2-3 hours or

until internal temperature is between 160-180 degrees, but not more than

200. Remove from smoker, allow to rest for 15 minutes, then using

insulated gloves, remove the bone and pull the pork apart. You can use

BBQ sauce, but before you do, taste it‹this recipe is SO GOOD you may not

want sauce!

BBQ RUB FOR PORK BUTT

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

½ Cup of Splenda for cooking (can use all brown sugar or Splenda as desired)

1/4 cup black pepper

1 1/2 tbs garlic powder

3 tbs of onion powder

1/4 cup salt

1/2 cup paprika

1/4 cup accent

SMOKED CORN ON COB

Soak as many ears of corn as desired in heavily salted water for at least

4 hours‹ideally even more. Put them in an ice chest and cover with water

and liberally sprinkle with salt (only time I¹m EVER liberal!) with corn

in shuck‹do NOTHING but soak them!

An hour before pork is to be ready, simply remove the corn in shucks and

place on lower rack of smoker under the pork butt. At 30 minutes turn

over. After an hour, remove and if not ready to eat immediately, place

back in ice chest to keep them hot. When ready to eat, simply pull back

the shucks (the leaves and ³hair² will fall right off) and either pull off

completely or use the pulled back shucks as a ³handle² to hold while

eating. Use salt, butter or other seasoning as desired, but I find the

corn so juicy and already salted that I don¹t use anything else on it.

It¹s THAT good!

Serve with the Creole Potato Salad and maybe some cole slaw, and have your

family and friends begging for more!