Cooking with 'Friends': Mike Huckabee's Favorite Potato Salad
CREOLE POTATO SALAD
(as seen in Dinosaur Bar-B-Que: An American Roadhouse cookbook)
The Salad
2 pounds red potatoes
4 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and chopped
½ cup minced red onion
1 cup diced celery
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
The Dressing
1 cup mayonnaise
½ cup Creole mustard (preferably Zatarain’s) or spicy brown mustard
1 teaspoon brown sugar
The Garnish
4 strips cooked bacon, crumbled (optional)
Drop the potatoes in a pot of well-salted boiling water. Cook til a fork pierces their tender flesh easily. Drain and cut the potatoes into 1-inch chunks, then throw them together in a large bowl with the eggs, onions, celery, garlic, Creole seasoning, salt and pepper. Make the dressing by whisking up the mayonnaise with the mustard and brown sugar. Pour over the potatoes and give everything a good stir. Taste for seasoning and add salt and Creole seasoning if it needs it. Crumble the bacon on top right before serving.
PORK BUTT
For pork butt, a 5-7 pound bone-in pork butt (better flavor and cooked
right the bone slides our with the touch of a finger. The night before, I
inject generously with about 1 1/2-2 cups of my ³seasoning² which is made
up of a few teaspoons of olive oil, 1/2 cup of soy sauce, 2 tsp of Frank¹s
Hot Sauce, 1 cup of Apple juice, and some garlic powder, and tsp of Tony
Cachere¹s cajun seasoning. Using injector syringe, apply the seasoning
deep into the meat throughout. Then a light coating of mustard on the
butt before adding the rub and generously rubbing the outside with the rub
mix. (A commercial rub can be used, but I have my own rub recipe -- see below)
Cover the pork butt and place in refrigerator overnight.
Ideally, the pork butt will cook for 10-12 hours, so this means for an
evening meal, an EARLY start! I usually get the smoker going around 4am
and set the meat out from fridge to get it room temp before cooking. The
pork butt will be placed on middle rack of smoker at 225 degrees with fat
side UP. Let it cook unwrapped for first for 8-9 hours; then take it out,
wrap tightly in foil and put back in smoker for an additional 2-3 hours or
until internal temperature is between 160-180 degrees, but not more than
200. Remove from smoker, allow to rest for 15 minutes, then using
insulated gloves, remove the bone and pull the pork apart. You can use
BBQ sauce, but before you do, taste it‹this recipe is SO GOOD you may not
want sauce!
BBQ RUB FOR PORK BUTT
1/2 cup Brown Sugar
½ Cup of Splenda for cooking (can use all brown sugar or Splenda as desired)
1/4 cup black pepper
1 1/2 tbs garlic powder
3 tbs of onion powder
1/4 cup salt
1/2 cup paprika
1/4 cup accent
SMOKED CORN ON COB
Soak as many ears of corn as desired in heavily salted water for at least
4 hours‹ideally even more. Put them in an ice chest and cover with water
and liberally sprinkle with salt (only time I¹m EVER liberal!) with corn
in shuck‹do NOTHING but soak them!
An hour before pork is to be ready, simply remove the corn in shucks and
place on lower rack of smoker under the pork butt. At 30 minutes turn
over. After an hour, remove and if not ready to eat immediately, place
back in ice chest to keep them hot. When ready to eat, simply pull back
the shucks (the leaves and ³hair² will fall right off) and either pull off
completely or use the pulled back shucks as a ³handle² to hold while
eating. Use salt, butter or other seasoning as desired, but I find the
corn so juicy and already salted that I don¹t use anything else on it.
It¹s THAT good!
Serve with the Creole Potato Salad and maybe some cole slaw, and have your
family and friends begging for more!