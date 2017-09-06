Aaron Carter says he's 'OK' after 'terrible' car crash

Aaron Carter said he’s doing “OK” after getting into a “terrible” car crash Tuesday morning, detailing the incident on Twitter and announcing he's finishing his first album in 14 years.

The pop singer wrote on Twitter he suffered a broken nose and injured his arms and legs when he “totaled” his BMW.

"TBH this s**t hurts my arms hurt my legs hurt all my airbags went off I broke my nose this is f****d up," Carter wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

"Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4," he added.

Carter later assured his followers that “everything is fine” and thanked everyone for their support.

"I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this," Carter said with a follow-up tweet. "Everything is fine... Let's get back to my music."

Tuesday night, he updated followers on his recovery by tweeting: "I just want to let everyone know I'm doing ok. I'm just laying low tonight. Sorry if I scared anyone, but I'm ok."

The 29-year-old also confirmed on Twitter Tuesday night he will be spending the rest of the year finishing his new album – the first one in 14 years.

Carter’s personal life has grabbed headlines in recent months after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and pot possession in July. Shortly after, he came out as bisexual in an emotional letter, leading to his breakup with longtime girlfriend Madison Parker.

Carter wrote in a note on Tuesday he will “disappear for a little while” and hopes people will “start talking about how great [his] music is” rather than his personal life.