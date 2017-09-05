Viral
Zayn Malik shaved head angers fans
Zayn Malik caused his fans to erupt in utter chaos after he shaved his head.
The former "One Direction" singer's, mom, Tina shared a snap on Instagram with herself, Zayn totally bald, and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.
She captioned the selfie with a red emoji heart.
Some of Zayn's fans melted down on the social media app.
One was in total disbelief writing, "Looks like a wig cap. Doesn't look real."
While another disapproved of the pop star's new look, "ZAYN GLUE YOUR HAIR BACK!"
But a devoted follower wrote, "Even without hair, he's so perfect😍❤️ "