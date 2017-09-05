Zayn Malik shaved head angers fans

Zayn Malik caused his fans to erupt in utter chaos after he shaved his head.

The former "One Direction" singer's, mom, Tina shared a snap on Instagram with herself, Zayn totally bald, and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

She captioned the selfie with a red emoji heart.

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Some of Zayn's fans melted down on the social media app.

One was in total disbelief writing, "Looks like a wig cap. Doesn't look real."

While another disapproved of the pop star's new look, "ZAYN GLUE YOUR HAIR BACK!"

But a devoted follower wrote, "Even without hair, he's so perfect😍❤️ "