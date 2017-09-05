entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Viral

Zayn Malik shaved head angers fans

Fox News
Zayn Malik (L) and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction appear on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Center in New York, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTX12UH4

Zayn Malik (L) and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction appear on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Center in New York, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTX12UH4

Zayn Malik caused his fans to erupt in utter chaos after he shaved his head.

The former "One Direction" singer's, mom, Tina shared a snap on Instagram with herself, Zayn totally bald, and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

She captioned the selfie with a red emoji heart.

❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on

Some of Zayn's fans melted down on the social media app.

One was in total disbelief writing, "Looks like a wig cap. Doesn't look real."

While another disapproved of the pop star's new look, "ZAYN GLUE YOUR HAIR BACK!"

But a devoted follower wrote, "Even without hair, he's so perfect😍❤️ "

AROUND THE WEB