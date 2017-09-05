Michael Jackson's son Prince on not inheriting his father's talent: 'I can't do any of that'

When your dad was one of the greatest musicians and performers in history, most of the world automatically assumes what career path you’re inevitably going to take.

Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina sung, Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia is verging on supermodel status and Goldie Hawn’s daughter Kate Hudson has, just like her mom, become a huge actress.

But when it comes to Michael Jackson, the son of the late singer has announced he definitely won’t be following in his dad’s footsteps.

Prince, now 20 years old, recently headed to "This Morning" to speak about his charity work with Heal Los Angeles and how he’s getting into video production.

When he was asked by the hosts if it was difficult living in the shadow of Michael Jackson and what it had been like trying to forge his own identity, Prince gave a very diplomatic answer.

“It definitely is because I do video production and most of it has been music videos so a lot of people think I’m a music producer, which I really am not in that field,” he said.

But when hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield asked if he had ever thought about following his dad’s music career — he quickly shut them down.

“I can’t sing, I can’t dance, I can’t do any of that. There’s no way I can even be a part of any of that. I’ve tried [the moonwalk] and it’s embarrassing, we can’t even talk about it,” he added.

And while Prince might not be after the same musical legacy his dad holds, he’s definitely open to continuing the charity work Jackson was so famous for — adapting the global Heal the World foundation for Los Angeles.

“We focus on child hunger, child abuse and homelessness in the Los Angeles area,” he said.

“We really structured it off of Heal the World but on a smaller scale to lead by example to say you don’t have to be a pop star or be very famous to make a difference. You can make a difference by going out and doing these things by yourself or with a group of friends in your own city.”

And just as Prince keeps working with his dad’s charity, Paris, the middle of the three Jackson children, continues to see her fame level rising.

The young model wrote a heartfelt tribute to her late dad on what would’ve been his 59th birthday last week.

Jackson, 19, posted a photo of her and the late pop singer when she was younger, sharing a kiss.

This article previously appeared on news.com.au.