DACA rescinded: Celebrities react to Trump administration's decision to end DREAMers act

Fox News
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that President Trump's administration will rescind DACA.

President Trump’s administration announced Tuesday that it was rescinding former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The administration also said it would “wind down” the program that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. The administration gave Congress six months to come up with new legislation.

A number of celebrities tweeted their response to the latest news. 

