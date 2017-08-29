'Bachelor in Paradise' star Corinne Olympios blames medication for scandal, not DeMario Jackson

At this point, “Bachelor in Paradise” has moved well past the sex scandal that plagued production early on and almost shut down the show. However, one of the people at the center of that scandal is speaking out to take some of the shade off of her co-star.

When production shut down on the set, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson were revealed to have been the culprits. When producers thought that something sexxually inappropriate happened between the two, given their varying levels of intoxication, things were put on hold while an investigation took place. That investigation ultimately came to the conclusion that nothing inappropriate or illegal happened, and the show was able to resume. However, Olympios and Jackson decided not to return.

Now, speaking to People, Olympios says that her inability to juggle alcohol and her medication are to blame for her “black out” state.

With something like this, you can’t help but learn a lot about yourself,” Olympios, 24, told the outlet. “I really learned a lot about myself. I need to be more aware of my body and medicines I put in my body. I need to just be more aware of my surroundings.”

She went on to say that she’s since started to wean herself off of said medication. She also took the opportunity to discuss Jackson’s role in all of this, particularly the critics who said he was taking advantage of her in an intoxicated state. Olympios, however, does not believe that’s the case.

“I strongly believe he had no bad intentions at all,” she said. “It was all good. It was unfortunate that no one really knew how intoxicated I actually was at the time - I believe that nobody knew that. It was nobody’s fault.”