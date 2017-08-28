Luann de Lesseps talks divorce from Tom D'Agostino Jr.

Luann de Lesseps can vividly recall the moment she knew her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. was over.

“It was like the week before the reunion basically, and Tom went out and he called an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people, and I didn’t know about it until I found out about it the next day in the press,” the “Real Housewives of New York” star told Andy Cohen in an interview set to air Sept. 6 on Bravo.

“That for me was the final straw, I can’t do this anymore,” she added.

De Lesseps, 52, filed for divorce from D’Agostino earlier this month following allegations of infidelity that first surfaced shortly after their February 2016 engagement. After their glitzy New Year’s Eve nuptials, the couple’s “passionate love affair” boiled over this summer when, as Page Six reported, they got into a physical confrontation at a Manhattan eatery.

De Lesseps initially denied she slapped her second husband, and insisted to Cohen in the new interview, “I didn’t slap him, what I did was grab his face. It was in the heat of the moment, and you know, I was hurt about something so I just wanted his attention and I grabbed his face. It wasn’t really a slap.”

De Lesseps escaped to Europe days after calling it quits with D’Agostino.

“Watch What Happens Live One-on-One with Luann de Lesseps” will air Wednesday, Sept. 6, on Bravo.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.