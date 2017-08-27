Paris Jackson calls out white supremacists at VMAs: 'We have zero tolerance for their violence'

Paris Jackson kicked off the 2017 Video Music Awards on MTV in a big, albeit political, way. The model, actress and activist used her brief time on the VMA stage to comment on the recent controversy in Charlottesville, Virginia.

After a fire-heavy performance from Kendrick lamar and opening monologue about the state of the world from host Katy Perry, it was time to dish out the first award of the evening. Jackson had the honor of presenting the nominees for Best Pop Video of the year, but took the moment to get political first.

She began by commenting on how much power for change an entire room like that of the VMAs’ audience could wield, complete with her best impression of Donald Trump’s pronunciation of “huge.” Until that point, she was keeping it vague, but then she doubled down.

“Lets leave here tonight knowing that… We must show these Nazi, white-supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination,” Jackson said to thunderous applause from the room full of celebrities and musicians. “We must resist.”

Fans on Twitter were divided over the controversial speech, with some calling it inappropriate and others heralding Jackson for her stance on the issue. Many on Twitter were quick to theorize that her father, the late Michael Jackson, would be proud of her statements.