Gwen Stefani's kids don't care that she's famous

Gwen Stefani's may be an international superstar, but to her three sons she's just mom.

"The Voice" judge told US Weekly, "When you’re a mom, they don't want to know anything about what you do."

The 47-year-old said of her kids, "It’s all about them, and that’s their job. I almost had them come with me today, because it’s their last week before school and stuff. They would have hated it here. They don't want to be part of anything. They just want to be the kids and you be the mom.”

One career highlight her boys were enthusiastic about was her cameo role in the kid friendly flick, "Trolls."

"When I was in the 'Trolls' [movie], for some reason that was a big deal,” she said. "They still talk about it. They’ll be like, 'Mom! When you did 'Trolls,' did you…?' I’m barely in it. I have like one line or something. They get pretty excited about that."

Stefani shares Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3 with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. She has been dating Blake Shelton for nearly two years.