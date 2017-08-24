entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Music

Halsey says she's a 'white-passing' black woman in Playboy interview

Fox News
Singer Halsey arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Singer Halsey arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.  (Reuters)

Halsey opened up about her biracial background, saying she looks like a "white girl," but strongly identified as a "black woman." 

The 22-year-old singer posed for Playboy's August issue where she spoke about politics, feminism and being the daughter of a white woman and black father. The covered featured her in a see-through pink top. 

"I’m white-passing. I’ve accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about black culture that’s not mine," Halsey said in the Aug. 15 interview. 

"I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a black woman," she said. "So it’s been weird navigating that. When I was growing up I didn’t know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney (Spears)."

TAYLOR SWIFT'S 'REPUTATION' ALBUM COVER RIPPED BY FANS

Halsey also fired back at a follower on Instagram on Wednesday who criticized the Playboy cover, saying it wasn't "feminist."

"You are a feminist but you flash your boobs in Playboy magazine,"one user wrote in response to Halsey's photo of her Playboy cover. 

"Yeah it’s crazy. I can show my t--s in Playboy, perform at the Nobel Peace, speak at the Planned Parenthood Gala with Hillary Clinton, shake my ass on 300 stages, give a speech at the United Nations, do 150 shots of tequila, get a #1 album, and march in the streets of DC all in just ONE year!" Halsey replied.

"Newsflash. A woman can be multi dimensional #WeAreNotJustOneThing." 

Not-so-covered cover girl

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

AROUND THE WEB