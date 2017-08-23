Robert Downey Jr. warns fans against scams in his name

Be careful of scammers pretending to be Robert Downey Jr. on the internet.

“Dearest fans (Duckings, Honey Bunnies, or otherwise), it has come to my attention that one or more scam artists have taken to impersonating me online and asking some of you via private message or chat for ‘donations’ for various ’causes,'” the star wrote in a Twitter note on Wednesday. “Just wanted to let you all know that if you encounter someone on a chat platform claiming to be me, they are lying. I will never ever communicate via private chat platforms, and I would never ask individual fans for money for any reason. Any communication from me will originate from my public, verified, social media pages, and all fundraising is done via broad, public campaigns.”

He added, “I am constantly humbled by the incredible love, support, and generosity of our little community. Some want to take advantage of that, so let’s have each other’s backs. Love you all, and stay safe…”

It should be noted that Downey Jr. has no shortage of cash. He was the sixth highest-paid actor of 2017, raking in $48 million, according to Forbes.

This isn’t the first time an imposter has pretended to be a celebrity.

Earlier this year, country superstar Brad Paisley warned his fans not to fall for any ruses.

“Come on people. Don’t fall for this crap. Don’t send money to anybody claiming to be me. Or anyone else either,” he wrote at the time.

Basically, don’t believe everything you read on the internet.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.