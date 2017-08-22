Kendall Jenner accused of cultural appropriation for emoji use, fans mock uproar

Kendall Jenner found herself in trouble after she was accused of cultural appropriation for tweeting a fist emoji that some complained was darker than her skin tone.

"Sister power…girl power," Jenner tweeted with a fist emoji.

While some Twitter users criticized the model saying she should have used the fist closer to her skin tone, Jenner's fans jumped to her defense saying people were overreacting.

can everyone like calm down with the hand thing it is an emoji so what if it is a different colour like who cares — Charlotte (@triggered_phan) August 22, 2017

get a grip and leave the girl alone 🙅🏿🙅🙅🏼🙅🏽who gives a sh*t about an emoji. Any excuse, there is worse things going on in the world as it is — Jodi Toms (@JodiToms) August 21, 2017

2017.. where people are offended by everything. Pipe down you bore fests. — Tweetyjoe (@Jtruth1830) August 22, 2017

Jenner faced a lot of heat earlier this year when she starred in a Pepsi ad in April that was met with backlash on social media.

Many accused Pepsi and Jenner of making light of the Black Lives Matter movement. The company later issued an apology, and pulled the campaign less than a day after it was released.