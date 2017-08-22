HGTV's Nicole Curtis announces 'Rehab Addict' will return in October

The wait for Season 8 of "Rehab Addict" is finally over.

Nicole Curtis confirmed her hit HGTV show will return October 4.

"New shows October 4th-just saying," Curtis tweeted Tuesday.

Fans have waited a long time for the new season of Curtis' show. Season 7 concluded in May 2016.

The single mom explained the reason behind the long wait in April telling Country Living that various issues in her personal life were the reason for the delay.

"My life is absolutely not perfect," she told the magazine shortly after her grandmother died. "The most important thing for me is to be strong for my children and my grandfather. Every day he asks, 'why am I still here?!' I said, 'You know what, I think because God was not going to take you [and Grandma] from me at the same time. C'mon, Gramps!'"

Curtis added she had been dealing with several legal issues since 2015. Her mother Joan Curtis filed a protective order against her famous daughter claiming the HGTV star harrassed her with threatneing phone calls.

"Our situation is absolutely horrifying and heartbreaking," Curtis said in April. "I can't say anymore to that."

She has also been engaged in a long custody battle with her ex over Curtis' youngest son, Harper. She was also recently sued by the city of Minneapolis over claims she failed to redevelop a property she purchased for $2. Curtis has said she was "threatened and harassed" during the back-and-forth with the city.