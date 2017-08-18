Princess Diana: How she has been remembered 20 years after her death

A series of events are planned ahead of the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.

Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, after a car crash that also killed her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and the couple’s driver, Henri Paul.

The princess left behind two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who were 15 and 12 years old, respectively, at the time.

Her funeral at Westminster Abbey in London was reportedly watched by 2.5 billion people worldwide. Here's how Diana has been remembered so far ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death:

Prince William and Prince Harry

Diana’s two children participated in the documentary, “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy,” which premiered on HBO in the U.S. last month.

Both recalled what their mother was like in the documentary. William said that Diana “was very informal and really enjoyed the laughter and the fun, but she understood there was a real life outside palace walls and she wanted us to see it for a very young age,” the Washington Post reported.

Harry, who called Diana “just the best mother ever,” also described Diana dressing him and his brother.

“I genuinely think she got satisfaction out of dressing myself and William up in the most bizarre outfits, normally matching,” he was quoted as saying. “It was weird shorts and, like, shiny shoes with the old clip-ons. And looking back at the photos, it just makes me laugh. I just think, ‘How could you do that to us?!’”

Elton John

The musician, who famously performed at Diana’s funeral, also appeared in the documentary.

Diana was famous for her AIDS activism. John said, “It was considered to be a gay disease and for someone who was in the royal family and who was a woman and who was straight and to have someone care from the other side was an incredible gift.”

PRINCESS DIANA HAD 'A LONELY MISERABLE LIFE INSIDE THE PALACE,' BIOGRAPHER CLAIMS

Lord Charles Spencer

Diana’s brother participated in an ABC documentary that premiered earlier this month, “The Story of Diana.” He was quoted as saying that his sister “was a special person, and not just a beautiful one.”

“Obviously 99.9 percent of the people had never seen her, or met her, but they felt something in her that was fascinating and intriguing, and a force for good," he said.

Buckingham Palace

To honor Diana, the desk from her sitting room at Kensington Palace has been put on display in one of the Buckingham Palace rooms, which palace visitors can see until October 1.

Diana’s photos, leather briefcase, ballet shoes, and case of music cassette tapes are included in the display.

“Amongst the tapes in the case are albums by Diana Ross, Elton John and George Michael,” the Royal Collection Trust says online.

Kensington Palace

In January, plans were announced for a Diana statue at Kensington Palace, Diana’s former home.

“It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue,” Diana’s sons said in a statement at the time.

Kensington Palace said it hoped that the statue would be unveiled before the end of the year.

In February, an exhibit showcasing Diana’s clothing, titled, “Diana: Her Fashion Story,” opened at the palace.

“Trace the evolution of the Princess’s style, from the demure, romantic outfits of her first public appearances, to the glamour, elegance and confidence of her later life,” the charity Historic Royal Palaces says online.

In April, a temporary White Garden in the palace’s Sunken Garden opened, which will be up until September, People reported.

It “has been planted with flowers and foliage, inspired by memories of the Princess’s life, image and style,” according to Historic Royal Palaces.