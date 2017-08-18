Amy Schumer appeared on Judy Judy's courtroom with her sister and 'loved it'

Viewers watching the latest episode of “Judge Judy” Thursday got a major surprise when they spotted Amy Schumer in the audience.

The 36-year-old actress and comedienne sat in the crowd of the show alongside her sister Kim. She confirmed the appearance on Instagram where she gushed about her adoration for the 74-year-old celebrity judge.

Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!! A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Schumer noted the taping first occurred back in May where she had the chance to sit on Judge Judy’s seat.

No look pass from @byrdthebailiff #dreams A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Judge Judy stirred headlines Thursday for letting a dog loose in court to settle an emotional “custody battle.” The case was about a man who filed suit against a woman claiming he was the rightful owner of her dog: