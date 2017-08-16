'Game of Thrones' Episode 6 leaked online after HBO Spain error

Another episode of HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones” has leaked online.

HBO said Wednesday that due to an error the sixth episode of Games of Thrones' seventh season was shown ahead of schedule in Spain and Nordic countries.

Episide 6 was accidentally made available to subscribers in those countries for about one hour on Tuesday – enough time for hackers to get a hold of it.

HBO Europe said in a note it had "learned that the upcoming episode of 'Game of Thrones' was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO Espana platforms.

"The error appears to have originated with a third party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized," it added.

The “Game of Thrones” fan community Watchers of the Wall tweeted about the leak late Tuesday, encouraging fans not to share images from the upcoming episode on social media to avoid spoiling the show for its loyal fanbase.

This is not the first episode this season that has found its way to the web.

The fourth episode in the television series' seventh season leaked three days before its planned Aug. 6 air date and quickly circulated online. On Tuesday, Indian police detained the four suspects in that incident.

Several weeks ago, HBO was hacked, however the “Game of Thrones” episode leaks have been unrelated to the hack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.