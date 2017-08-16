Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber on when she realized her mom was famous

It took a family trip for Kaia Gerber to discover her mother is a famous supermodel.

“I think it was only on my eighth birthday, at Disneyland, that I started to understand what was going on,” Gerber told Teen Vogue Wednesday. “I wanted to take pictures with the princesses, and everyone wanted to take pictures with her!”

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

That’s what happens when your mother happens to be Cindy Crawford.

But these days, the 15-year-old is making a name for herself. As an in-demand teen model, she has garnered 1.5 million followers on Instagram alone.

Gerber has also worked with some of the most recognizable designers in fashion, including Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs, and Versace, just to name a few. Still, she’s hoping to set a positive example for her young fans.

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

“It is so key to me to be a good role model for young girls and someone their mom would want them to look up to,” she explained. “I now reach so many people, and it’s hard for them to know what is real. I don’t take any platform I have lightly. It’s so important to send a good message.”

Gerber revealed that part of that involves living her life outside of social media. Every summer, her family heads up to their home in Canada where there’s no Wi-Fi. She’s also determined not to let her followers dictate her everyday life.

When getting ready is almost as fun as the party! Thanks for the glam @HungVanngo and @JenAtkinHair. #MJBxKAIA A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:23am PST

“I try to take breaks,” she insisted. “Everyone expects you to be on it all the time, but social media is just everyone’s best version of themselves. I try and give people a truer depiction of who I am."