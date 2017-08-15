Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk debuts new look

Elsa Hosk has chopped off her signature blonde tresses for the trendy, shoulder-sweeping lob haircut.

Long hair byeeee🙀💇🏼💁🏼 @daniellepriano✂️✂️✂️ A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

The 28-year-old Swedish model gave a sneak peek of her latest look to her 3.7 million followers on August 10th.

Short Hair don't care!! 🤗✂️💁🏼 been wanting this haircut for years.. finally did it, I feel like meee💕❤️ thank you @daniellepriano it's perfection! A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

However, it wasn’t until recently that fans got a really good look of her lob while she posed in racy lingerie and cowboy chaps for the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Holiday collection.

Howdy,new sheriffs in town💣 #vsholiday17 A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Hosk, who earned her wings as an Angel for the brand in 2014, is known for always heating things up on social media with her titillating style. Still, Hosk told Fox News in 2015 that it takes hard work to look like a Victoria’s Secret pinup.

🐎🐎🐎🐎 A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

“You’re in a bathing suit pretty much all year round working for Victoria’s Secret,” she explained. “There’s so many shoots, and we’re always in lingerie, so you kinda always have to be prepared and ready.”

What does that entail, exactly? For the former professional basketball player, it means lots and lots of exercise.

Day 3 @victoriassecret holiday🔥 A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

“I work out a lot,” she insisted. “I do a lot of boxing, I do Barre classes… and I feel like I work out so I can eat whatever I want.”

🐾🐾🐾 A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Aug 13, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Hosk isn’t the only one to stir headlines for her lob cut. Fellow models Bella Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are also known for rocking the same style.