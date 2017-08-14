Taylor Swift trial: Closing arguments begin in alleged groping case

Taylor Swift sat by her mother's side as closing arguements began Monday in a trial over allegations that a former radio host groped Swift.

A jury is expected to weigh Swift's allegation that David Mueller groped her during a 2013 meet-and-greet before a concert and whether the singer's mother and her radio liaison later set out to destroy his career.

Mueller's lawyer Gabriel McFarland told jurors in his closing arguements, his client "is not the guy" who groped Swift.

"It's impossible that Mr. Muller has his hand under her skirt and on her rear" or we would see skirt disturbed in the photo of the alleged incident, McFarland argued.

He posed to the jury, "Why would [Mueller] throw away his dream job? There's no good reason."

In the dueling lawsuits from Swift and the former disc jockey, a federal judge ruled Friday that Mueller failed to prove that the pop star personally set out to have him fired after the 2013 photo op.

But jurors will consider his identical allegations against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell as well as Swift's countersuit seeking a symbolic $1.

She says Mueller grabbed her backside and she wants to serve as an example to other women who have been assaulted.

Mueller had sued Swift after her team reported the accusations to his bosses at a country music station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

