'Bachelorette' finalist Eric Bigger says Bryan Abasolo was Rachel Lindsay's 'rebound'

It seems like Rachel Lindsay's former suitor isn't too happy with her final choice on "The Bachelorette."



Eric Bigger, who was the second runner-up on Lindsay's season, spoke out on the "Almost Famous" podcast Wednesday, saying Lindsay made the wrong choice when choosing Bryan Abasolo over Wisconsin business owner Peter Kraus.

"Honestly, from watching the show [Monday] night for the first time, I don't think she picked the right man in that moment," Bigger told hosts and "Bachelor" alums Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.

"I felt bad for [Bryan,]" he added. "It seemed like he was a rebound."

A post shared by Eric Bigger (@ericbigger) on Aug 8, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

'BACHELOR IN PARADISE' SCANDAL: TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Though Bigger admitted he thought Abasolo, a chiropractor from Miami, was going to win over the Texas-based attorney's heart during filming for the show, watching the finale had changed his mind.

"I could be wrong, but that's what it looked like in my eyes and maybe the feelings they had for each other [are] different from what I see. But man, it was tough," Bigger said.

He said in his opinion it appeared that Lindsay chose Abasolo because "she had to, as opposed to what she felt."

"From the heart, I really think she was more with Peter but in the mind Bryan made sense," Bigger explained. "We need challenges in life to change. With what happened at the end with [Bryan,] she didn't have a challenge with him. Peter was a challenge. You want what you can't have."

Lindsay's heart-wrenching break-up with Kraus was played out during Monday night's three-hour season finale. Lindsay, who repeatedly said she was on the show to "find a husband, not a boyfriend," ultimately let Kraus go because he wasn't committed to proposing in the end. Kraus then agreed to propose to show, but the bachelorette rejected the idea because she believed he would resent it later.

Lindsay later said she ended things with Kraus because they had "deep-rooted" issues, not because he wouldn't propose. She also told ET on Tuesday though she told Kraus she loved him, she wasn't "in love" with him.

'THE BACHELORETTE' RECAP: RACHEL GETS ENGAGED, RUNNER-UP SUITOR SNAPS

"I think there's a difference between 'I love you' and' I'm in love with you.' Rachel actually told me she was in love with me back in the fantasy suites," Abasolo told ET.

But Bigger said he felt Abasolo might have been a "consolation prize" because he was willing to propose.

"I just pray it's not that. But from what I saw, I was like 'Woah,'" he said, adding that he believes the couple will make it to the alter if "they're willing to sacrifice, commit and love each other unconditionally."

"And if not, I don't think it's going to work."