Chris Brown slammed for comment left on ex Rihanna's picture

Chris Brown is facing backlash for a comment he left on a picture of his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

The social media universe lashed out at Brown after the controversial rapper posted an emoji of bulging eyeballs on Monday underneath a snap of Rihanna in a scantily clad costume for the  2017 Crop Over festival in Barbados.

One user wrote on Twitter, “chris brown needs to cease and desist.”

While someone pleaded with the 28-year-old, “Chris brown just leave her alone my guy.”

And an Instagram user chimed in, "Stay away from her u disgusting cockroach @chrisbrownofficial."

But another defended Brown, “You're a stranger. They know each other. Love each and have been best friends. Y'all don't know s--t bout them????”

In February 2009, Brown was arrested after he assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna. Disturbing pictures surfaced on the Internet of the bruised and battered pop star. He later pleaded guilty to one count of felony battery.

