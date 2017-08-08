Chris Brown slammed for comment left on ex Rihanna's picture

Chris Brown is facing backlash for a comment he left on a picture of his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

The social media universe lashed out at Brown after the controversial rapper posted an emoji of bulging eyeballs on Monday underneath a snap of Rihanna in a scantily clad costume for the 2017 Crop Over festival in Barbados.

One user wrote on Twitter, “chris brown needs to cease and desist.”

chris brown needs to cease and desist pic.twitter.com/uObkp61HaZ — hot tamale (@blckvans) August 8, 2017

While someone pleaded with the 28-year-old, “Chris brown just leave her alone my guy.”

And an Instagram user chimed in, "Stay away from her u disgusting cockroach @chrisbrownofficial."

But another defended Brown, “You're a stranger. They know each other. Love each and have been best friends. Y'all don't know s--t bout them????”

In February 2009, Brown was arrested after he assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna. Disturbing pictures surfaced on the Internet of the bruised and battered pop star. He later pleaded guilty to one count of felony battery.