Kyra Sedgwick on being husband Kevin Bacon’s distant cousin: ‘Most white people are related’

Kyra Sedgwick and husband Kevin Bacon have been married for nearly 30 years, but they're also distant cousins.

The two actors tied the knot in 1988 and share two adult children together.

“I figured I was going to be related to Kevin Bacon — I mean, most white people are related, ultimately,” said the 51-year-old at a panel during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour Sunday, as reported by TheWrap.com.

The New York Daily News reported in 2012 that both Sedgwick and Bacon participated in the PBS show “Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.” The couple then learned they were distantly related.

“I wasn’t surprised, honestly,” she added. “Frankly, I figured that was part of the reason that they wanted to do both of us. I had to act surprised.”

The series traces the genealogy of notable celebrities and public figures through DNA.

“I want… Americans (to) realize how united we are as people… There’s so much animosity… and one of the things that I want the series to do is to show that, deep down, we are all Americans,” Gates said at the time. “We’ve been sleeping together from the very beginning of the country.”