'Karate Kid' sequel with Ralph Macchio, William Zabka coming to YouTube Red

A sequel series to the classic film “The Karate Kid” is set to launch on YouTube Red.

Currently titled “Cobra Kai,” the series would reunite original film stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. The 10-episode, half-hour series, coming to YouTube Red in 2018, picks up thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. A down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.

“The minute I heard about this project, I knew we had to have it. ‘The Karate Kid’ became an instant classic in the 1980s, and still resonates with audiences around the world and on YouTube today,” said Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sony TV, Overbrook and the talented writing team led by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg to add a fresh, new comedic twist on one of Hollywood’s most storied rivalries.”

The series is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Heald is the writer behind the cult classic “Hot Tub Time Machine,” while Hurwitz and Schlossberg created the successful “Harold & Kumar” film series and wrote and directed the hit comedy “American Reunion.” Hurwitz and Schlossberg will direct much of the series. James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett will executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Macchio is repped by Untitled, Buchwald and Hanson, Jacobsen, Teller. Zabka is repped by Advanced Management and Feig Law. Overbrook Entertainment is repped by CAA. Hurwitz and Schlossberg are repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P. Heald is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and attorney Howard Abramson.