'Bachelor in Paradise' host Chris Harrison says show will air Corinne, DeMario footage

"Bachelor in Paradise" will air the footage that leads up to the previously alleged incident of sexual misconduct that took place between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

"Bachelor" franchise host Chris Harrison confirmed ABC will air the footage with "taste and values."

"To the best of my knowledge, you’re going to see more than enough to show you what was happening that led up to the shutdown, within certain taste and values of what we can show on network TV," Harrison told Entertainment Weekly.

'BACHELOR IN PARADISE' SCANDAL: WHAT HAPPENED?

ABC and Warner Bros. halted production of the dating show after allegations of alleged sexual misconduct between Olympios and Jackson. Filming resumed after an internal investigation found no evidence of the alleged incident.

"It's going to be literally dealt with the moment we come on the air," Harrison said. "We’ll start talking about it right away and start dealing with it. If you don’t, it’s the elephant in the room and then it will taint the entire season."

He clarified parts of Olympios and Jackson's interaction will not air.

"I think people have this preconceived notion of what it was like and what was going on and really the only way to prove anything or show you anything is to all watch it and you can judge for yourself," Harrison concluded.

"Bachelor in Paradise" will air on August 14 on ABC.