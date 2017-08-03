'Dukes of Hazzard's' Tom Wopat pleads not guilty to indecent assault, drug possession charges

Tom Wopat, one of the stars of the 1980s hit TV show, "The Dukes of Hazzard" was arrested on drug, battery and indecent assault charges in Massachusetts on Wednesday night. He pleaded not guilty on Thursday to grabbing the buttocks of a female member of the cast of a musical he was supposed to appear in.

Wopat was released on $1,000 bail and was told to stay away from the woman after denying indecent assault and battery and drug possession charges. He refused to comment outside court before driving away.

Wopat, who's from New York, inappropriately touched the woman on July 23rd, prosecutors alleged.

"During a rehearsal the defendant allegedly walked behind a female cast member, grabbing her buttocks," they said in an emailed statement.

Wopat, 65, was arrested on a warrant on the indecent assault charge as he was leaving Waltham High School Wednesday, where he was rehearsing for a performance of "42nd Street." Police said that during a search of him and his vehicle they found "two bags of white powder believed to be cocaine."

The actor denied touching anyone inappropriately, according to court documents. He said he flirts but did "nothing that could be considered inappropriate."

He told police that he buys cocaine "in large quantities and uses it over time," the court documents said.

Wopat was scheduled to appear in "42nd Street" at the Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, on Thursday.

The theater posted an update on Thursday afternoon saying that Rich Allegretto will take over Wopat's role of Julian Marsh for the opening night show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report