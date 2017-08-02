'Miami Vice' reboot from Vin Diesel reportedly moving forward

It looks like NBC is hoping to reboot one of its most popular TV series with the help of one of the most prolific names in action. It’s been reported that Vin Diesel will help the network produce a reboot of the procedural cop series, "Miami Vice," with the help of his “Fast and the Furious” style.

After years off the air, the network is reportedly interested in rebooting the series “Miami Vice.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, the action star is producing and the project is being driven by Shana Waterman, who previously worked on “24: Live Another Day” and “Wayward Pines.” The duo will executive produce the series along with Chris Morgan and Ainsley Davies. Interestingly enough, this will mark a reunion for Diesel and Morgan, who have previously worked on the immesnely successful "Fast and the Furious" franchise together. The outlet reports that it was the “Fate of the Furious” star’s idea to take the famous show, which ran from 1984-1989, and do a modern take.

The move marks the first in Diesel’s multi-year first-look production deal with Universal TV. Deadline reported that the “XXX: Rise of Xander Cage” star has inked a deal to develop TV franchises, but it was believed at the time that he would start with a series related to his science fiction franchise “Riddick.” It’s unclear at this time if that project is still in the works, but the “Miami Vice” reboot is reportedly in the star’s immediate crosshairs.