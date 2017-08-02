James Van Der Beek was surprised former co-star Katie Holmes married Tom Cruise

People will not let James Van Der Beek eave behind his “Dawson’s Creek” days.

The actor joined Andy Cohen on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday, alongside model Kate Upton.

Van Der Beek was peppered with questions by the host in the show's lighting round, including one about what the actor thought of his former co-star Katie Holmes marrying Tom Cruise.

“Were you surprised that Katie Holmes wound up marrying Tom Cruise?” Cohen asked.

Van Der Beek took a moment, then smirked: “Yes.”

The marriage between Holmes and Cruise was short-lived. They divorced in 2012 and have a daughter, Suri.

Van Der Beek starred on “Dawson’s Creek” from 1998-2003 with Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson. He went on to appear in hit shows including “One Tree Hill" and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”

