R. Kelly employs crisis team to clean up his image following 'sex cult' accusations, report says

R&B singer R. Kelly has employed a crisis team to help clean up his image after ticket sales for upcoming tour dates plummeted following accusations that he has been holding women in a “sex cult.”

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, called the “sex cult” claims “a bunch of crap” but has hired Bill Cosby’s former lawyer Monique Pressley to lead the crisis team, according to Page Six. Kelly is reportedly paying Pressley $50,000 over the next month.

Kelly’s ticket sales decreased following a report by Buzzfeed where families of Kelly’s alleged victims came forward and accused the “Ignition” singer of housing six women and controlling their lives. Kelly reportedly told the women what to wear and eat, and directed them on how to have sexual relations with him.

“The promoter sent an e-mail to R. Kelly’s team and told them they were set to lose $400,000 if sales didn’t pick up fast. They canceled,” an insider told Page Six.

Concerts in Dallas, New Orleans and Baton Rouge were dumped because of the slumping ticket sales.

Monterey International, Kelly’s booking agency, is reportedly arranging to drop the singer sometime this week.

East Coast...see U this weekend 4 #TheAfterPartyTour ! 📍VIRGINIA BEACH yall got next! BALTIMORE & WHITE PLAINS, NY see u soon#KellzInTown pic.twitter.com/4NuAffwqgq — R. Kelly (@rkelly) July 28, 2017

“Despite all of the crap y’all hearing. I will be coming to the East Coast to do my show, and believe me, y’all, it’s a bunch of crap,” Kelly said in a video posted on Twitter.

Trevian Kutti, Kelly’s publicist, said in a statement: “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”