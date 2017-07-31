Los Angeles Awarded 2028 Olympics In Deal With IOC; Paris Gets 2024 Games

The Olympics are coming to Los Angeles but a bit later than initially aimed for.

Originally bidding for a third summer games to come to the City of Angels in 2024, LA will now see the Olympic and Paralympic Games here in 2028, sources close to the situation confirm. In an agreement struck with theInternational Olympic Committee,the 2024 Games will be held in Paris, L.A.’s lone remaining rival. Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to make the announcement official later today at a press conference.

There has been nothing official from the Mayor’s office or theCasey Wasserman-led LA 2024 but City Councilmeber Gil Cedillo did tweet out this morning that “hashtag goes from #LA2024 to #LA2028” as reports surfaced in the LA Times of the deal

With the awarding of the XXXIII Olympiad, it will be a century since Paris last hosted the games. The French capitol had long made it clear that they were more centered on ’24 as opposed to ’28 as their Games of choice so to speak.

Here in LA,Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal andWarner Bros. were all big backers of the effort to showcase Tinseltown once again in the international sports gathering. Serving as consultants to the citys bid process and engaging in undefined creative partnerships,” studios bosses Bob Iger,Kevin Tsujihara, Jeff Shell and Fox princeling James Murdoch all joined the board of LA 2024 earlier this year.

With the IOC stating that it would award both the 2024 and 2028 games at the same time by September, the jockey for position by L.A. and the City of Light had reached a fever pitch in recent weeks.

