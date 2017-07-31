DeMario Jackson reportedly in talks to join 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25

Good news for fans of the Bachelor Nation as one of its key, and most controversial, stars may be headed to the dance floor. After stepping away from “Bachelor in Paradise” this season, DeMario Jackson may box step over to “Dancing With The Stars.”

Entertainment Tonight reports sources close to the reality star say he’s very interested in joining Season 25 of “Dancing With The Stars,” so much so that he’s already allegedly in talks with the network and the show’s producers to be one of the stars in the competition.

As previously reported, Jackson stepped away from the upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise” after producers complained that he was involved in an on-camera sexual encounter with Corinne Olympios while she may have been too intoxicated to give proper consent. However, an internal investigation by both the network and Olympios deemed no misconduct had happened.

Still, in the midst of the controversy Jackson decided not to return to the show, but will appear on both the “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” reunion shows. Many fans thought those brief appearances would be all they'd see of the star on reality TV this year, but now it seems he’s got his sights set on “Dancing With The Stars.”

"DeMario's team is in touch with production for DWTS," an insider told Us Weekly. "They are still in negotiations. No official papers have been signed. DWTS has shown interest in having him on as a contestant."

Additionally, the 30-year-old star recently spoke to TMZ about a potential appearance on the show.

“I would murder ‘Despacito’ people don’t understand, I’m like a black latin salsa dancer,” Jackson said when asked about appearing on the show. “I would love it If I got the opportunity to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ it would be something I would one hundred percent welcome. It would be amazing to go out there and kind of showcase a little bit of my dancing skills, also my personality and try to have some fun.”