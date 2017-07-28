Steven Soderbergh's 'Logan Lucky' writer doesn't exist, says sources

Steven Soderbergh’s new movie “Logan Lucky” is earning major praise from critics, but sources claimed that reported first-time screenwriter Rebecca Blunt doesn’t exist.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote one insider insisted it was the 54-year-old producer’s wife, longtime E! host and former model Jules Asner, who wrote the screenplay under a pseudonym.

The 49-year-old’s only experience with films is playing herself in Kevin Smith’s 2001 comedy “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” However, Asner has previously written a well-reviewed 2008 novel titled “Whacked.”

However, one other insider claimed the real writer is Soderbergh himself. The publication added the Oscar-winning director is no stranger to using pseudonyms on his films.

In the 2015 flick “Magic Mike XXL,” he used the name Peter Andrews for his work as cinematographer, as well as Mary Ann Bernard for his work as film editor, as he has done with numerous movies in the past.

Another possibly being floated around is former “Talk Soup” host John Henson, a friend of Asner. It’s been said Asner was working on a screenplay with Soderbergh a few years ago that featured similar themes found in “Logan Lucky.”

In response, Soderbergh told Entertainment Weekly: “Well, that’s going to be news to Rebecca Blunt. When people make a statement like that they should be very careful, especially when it’s a woman screenwriter who is having her first screenplay produced.”

The Hollywood Reported also added the film’s stars, Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig, claimed to have exchanged emails with Blunt in the U.K. where she reportedly lives. In addition, Blunt never visited the movie’s set.