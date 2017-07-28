'Orange Is the New Black' star Danielle Brooks: I almost turned down role

Few actresses can say they’ve been given roles more iconic or empowering than Danielle Brooks.

The 27-year-old currently stars as Taystee on the hugely popular Netflix show "Orange Is the New Black," but she has since revealed she almost turned down the life-changing role.

“To be honest I didn’t know 'Orange' was going to be one of those dream jobs,” she told People about her first impression of the prisoner role.

“I almost turned it down in the beginning because there was possibility for nudity, but I’m really glad I didn’t do that.”

“Getting to work with so many incredible women and getting to play this character that has just grown tremendously throughout the season — I just pray for 100 times more chances like this in my career,” she added.

The actress was fresh out of studying drama at Juliard when she scored the part as a then 23-year-old graduate.

Following on from her role in "Orange Is the New Black," Brooks also became the first black woman to appear on Lena Dunham’s HBO show "Girls."

She also made her Broadway debut in "The Color Purple" as Sofia which earnt her a Tony award nomination for best actress in a musical.

This article originally appeared on news.com.au.

