Katie Couric to work with Yahoo on a 'project basis'

Katie Couric is officially moving on.

Recode reported Friday the 60-year-old journalist, who ended her web interview show for Yahoo, will work with the site on a “project” basis.

“Over the last four years, Katie has created a vast portfolio of work that has been equal parts inspiring, thought-provoking and fun to watch,” a spokesperson for Oath told Recode. “We’re proud of everything she has accomplished and look forward to exploring ways to work together in the future.”

Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer previously secured Couric to sign on in late 2013 as a global news anchor, prompting an interview show that stirred headlines.

Recode added that while Couric did a series of top-level interviews with major figures, her work was difficult to find on the site. It added other outlet’s coverage of her work garnered better placement on Yahoo’s home page than her actual reports.

Still, Couric garnered success with the web series. Oath claimed that since joining Yahoo in 2014, Couric and her team have generated nearly 1 billion video views. Her most successful program was an interview with former government security programmer Edward Snowden in Moscow.

Her contract, reportedly worth $10 million in cash and stock, ran out in March, but was extended to June. While Oath CEO Tim Armstrong was interested in continuing the relationship, Couric allegedly wanted to move on and work on a case-by-case basis.

But Couric is already keeping busy. She was the executive producer of National Geographic’s “Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric,” which was released on the network earlier this year. She is currently involved with a six-part documentary series with National Geographic exploring major social issues.

In addition, she runs a “Katie Couric” podcast and is aiming to expand her own production company. So far, it has produced a cooking and travel show.