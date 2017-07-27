entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, 48, wears super revealing dress for birthday celebration

By Stephanie Nolasco
Fox News
Face2Face: Jennifer Lopez discusses 'Ice Age: Collision Course' and rumors that 'American Idol' is not completely finished

 

Jennifer Lopez didn’t completely reveal her birthday suit in celebration of the big 4-8, but she was awfully close.

❤️ #Repost @arod ・・・ Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #305

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

The actress/singer celebrated her July 24 birthday alongside current boyfriend, retired Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez, in a racy, show-stopping ensemble, which was chronicled on Instagram.

The dangerously sheer look, designed by Bao Tranchi, is a Phoenix mini-dress that features a super-short hemline, see-through panels, velvet detailing, as well as a giant cutout on the backside.

Stepping into my birthday week like... #Yassss #itsmybirthdaytoday #leosbelike #LEOs 📸: @lacarba

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Lopez, known for stirring headlines with her signature, body-flaunting gowns, may have even suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the festivities.

Feeling it... #itsmybirthday #birthdaypic 📸: @lacarba

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

The dress is currently available for preorders with a $950 price tag.

Tranchi, who wished his celebrity client a happy birthday on Instagram, also noted this wasn’t the first time she’s worn a dress by the designer.

