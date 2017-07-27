Style
Jennifer Lopez, 48, wears super revealing dress for birthday celebration
Jennifer Lopez didn’t completely reveal her birthday suit in celebration of the big 4-8, but she was awfully close.
The actress/singer celebrated her July 24 birthday alongside current boyfriend, retired Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez, in a racy, show-stopping ensemble, which was chronicled on Instagram.
The dangerously sheer look, designed by Bao Tranchi, is a Phoenix mini-dress that features a super-short hemline, see-through panels, velvet detailing, as well as a giant cutout on the backside.
Lopez, known for stirring headlines with her signature, body-flaunting gowns, may have even suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the festivities.
The dress is currently available for preorders with a $950 price tag.
Tranchi, who wished his celebrity client a happy birthday on Instagram, also noted this wasn’t the first time she’s worn a dress by the designer.