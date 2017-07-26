Chloe Lattanzi gives awkward interview on 'Morning Show'

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi left "Morning Show" hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies confused when she appeared live from LA today.

The 31-year-old revealed that untrue magazine stories had made her “cry” during the segment, but something else captured the attention of the star duo.

Teardrop stickers placed under her eyes had Emdur baffled.

“When we saw you pop up on our screen we thought it was some sort of religious cult,” he joked.

But Lattanzi reassured the pair that the glittery marks on her face were just stickers.

“Girls if you ruin your under-eye makeup just put little stickers underneath and it fixes it,” she said on air.

Newton-John announced in May that what she believed was sciatica was sadly breast cancer that metastasized to the sacrum.

The 68-year-old had been experiencing severe back pain. She undergoes a mix of photon radiation therapy and natural wellness therapies.

This morning, Lattanzi hit back at negative press surrounding her mother’s latest setback.

“The tabloids are poison. I think it’s especially disgusting that when my mum, my family, were going through the hardest thing that a family could go through, these tabloid are using that to create negative stories,” she said.

“My mum and I are just like any other mother and daughter. Don’t believe anything that you read these magazines are trash. They are negative and they’ve made me cry.

“You try to block yourself out. You try not to read these things but its just negativity put into the universe and none of its true and I don’t respect people who do that for a living, I don’t.”

This article originally appeared on news.com.au.