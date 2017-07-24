'Modern Family' child stars get massive pay raises, sign on for Seasons 9 and 10

With yet another Emmy nomination under its belt, “Modern Family” shows no signs of stopping. Now, with the show’s future solidified for the foreseeable future at ABC, a majority of the child actors on the hit sitcom have negotiated a big pay raise.

According to Deadline, the older “kids” on “Modern Family” have signed on for Season 9 and 10, which were previously announced in May. Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez, now all over the age of 18, will reportedly get pay increases to take them above the $100,000 per episode mark. The increase comes just after the recent news that the show’s adult cast negotiated an increase from $350,000 per episode to roughly $500,000. Meanwhile, the youngest of the child actors, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire have not been given the chance to negotiate for a new contract as their previous agreements aren’t up. These two cast members joined the show significantly later than the others and are still running out their respective clocks.

While the price tags for the stars seems high, Variety notes that the show continues to be a decided hit both critically and in the Nielsen ratings. “Modern Family” remains TV’s highest-rated comedy, second only to CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory.”