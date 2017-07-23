Kat Von D's company accused of disqualifying Kansas makeup artist from contest over pro-Trump views

A Kansas woman claims she won a contest sponsored by a company created by the reality TV star Kat Von D -- but later was disqualified over a post on her Instagram account which supported then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Makeup artist Gypsy Freeman, of Wichita, took screenshots which show she won the national Saint + Sinner Contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty in June, according to the Wichita Eagle.

“It’s definitely bigotry – it’s everything that they’re calling us, they’re doing,” Freeman told the newspaper. “It’s a huge case of hypocrisy.”

Freeman won with an image of an angelic figure beside a girl in an all-black outfit and thick mascara. The winner and a guest were supposed was supposed to be flown to a makeup line launch party in Los Angeles, according to the report.

Instagram users later reportedly discovered Freeman's pro-Trump post from Election Day in November.

Freeman claims that Von D later messaged her, saying she'd “drawn a personal line in the sand between myself and anyone who supports that man.”

A post shared by FacesOfGypsy LLC (@facesofgypsy) on Nov 8, 2016 at 8:02am PST

She also says that the woman who photographed Freeman’s entry was invited in her stead and went to the party, according to the Eagle.

Freeman said it was “really unfortunate” politics were brought into the competition “where I never brought it into the art contest.”

Sunday messages seeking comment from Kat Von D Beauty's parent company Kendo Holdings were not immediately returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.