Actor John Heard dead at 71

John Heard, the actor best known for his role as the dad in the original “Home Alone” movies, died on Friday, July 21. He was 71.

According to TMZ, he was found in a hotel in Palo Alto, California by the maid service and was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called.

BREAKING: John Heard, dad in "Home Alone" movies, has died at 72 https://t.co/i9097fXzcL pic.twitter.com/UZHs3aMxJt — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2017

The Santa Clara County medical examiner's office confirmed his death.

“I can confirm that our officers responded with the fire department to a hotel in our city yesterday on a report of a person in need of medical aid,” a spokesperson from the Palo Alto Police Department told People. “The person was determined to be deceased. While still under investigation, the death is not considered suspicious at this time.”

The Emmy nominee had undergone minor back surgery earlier this week and was said to be recovering at the hotel. Heard's cause of death has not been immediately released.

Besides “Home Alone,” Heard appeared in dozens of movies and shows like “Big,” “Awakenings,” “The Pelican Brief” and “The Sopranos.”

Heard had three marriages including one to actress Margot Kidder. He is survived by three children including one with former partner Academy Award-winning actress Melissa Leo.

He was arrested in 1991 and charged with third-degree assault for allegedly slapping Leo. In 1997 he was found guilty of trespassing Leo’s Baltimore home.