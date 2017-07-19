entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

TV Ratings

'Game of Thrones' Season 7 premiere sets record with 10.1 million viewers

Fox News
Fans took to social media in order to voice their complaints when HBO Go and HBO Now servers crashed during the live stream of the season 7 'Game of Thrones' premiere

 

The Season 7 debut of "Game of Thrones" has set a record.

The HBO drama's season debut drew a record-setting 10.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen company figures released Tuesday.

That eclipsed previous top-rated "Game of Thrones" episodes, including the 8.11 million who watched the season five finale in 2015 and the 8 million who tuned in to that year's opener.

Related Image

daenerys hbo Expand / Collapse

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.  (HBO)

The numbers represent viewers who watched the episodes as they first aired. Many more join the party through streaming and DVR viewings. The episode was so popular it even crashed HBO's main site.

'GAME OF THRONES' PREDICTIONS: 'SHALL WE BEGIN?' 4 THINGS TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK

As the new season opened, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is atop the Iron Throne as queen of Westeros; Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) commands an extensive army, and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is exacting revenge for Red Wedding family deaths.

There was one eye-catching new man: Pop star Ed Sheeran had a cameo in the premiere which upset some fans.

Related Image

This image released by HBO shows Ed Sheeran, left, and Maisie Williams in a scene from "Game of Thrones." Sheeran appeared as a Lannister soldier leading a group in song in the season premiere of the hit HBO fantasy drama, which debuted on the premium cable channel Sunday night. (Helen Sloan/HBO via AP) Expand / Collapse

Ed Sheeran, left, and Maisie Williams in a scene from "Game of Thrones." Sheeran appeared as a Lannister soldier leading a group in song in the season premiere of the hit HBO series.  (HBO via AP)

The glittering ratings will have to make up for a lack of 2017 Emmy gold. The series returned outside the awards' eligibility window, so "Game of Thrones" was missing from the field of nominees announced last week after it dominated last year's Emmys.

'GAME OF THRONES MORE POPULAR THAN PORN?

Viewer fascination clearly is building as the fantasy saga based on George R.R. Martin's books draws toward its end. After this penultimate season of seven episodes, fewer than the usual 10, HBO has said there will be one more with an expected eight episodes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AROUND THE WEB