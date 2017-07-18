Miranda Lambert wishes boyfriend Anderson East a happy birthday: 'He owns my heart'

Miranda Lambert has bounced back from her divorce and is head-over-heels for the new man in her life. The country singer shared a post on social media in honor of Anderson East’s birthday on Monday.

“Rock & Roll Sundays and No Makeup Mondays. My favorite bama boy turned 30 today. He owns the stage and he owns my heart,” she wrote on Instagram, complete with a photo collage of herself and East celebrating. “Thanks @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you.”

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Us Weekly first reported that Lambert and East were dating in December 2015. The news came after her very public and high-profile divorce from country singer, and “The Voice” coach, Blake Shelton. The couple ended their marriage of four years in July 2015, and both seemed to move on rather quickly. While Lambert has apparently found happiness with East, Shelton has been dating his fellow “The Voice” star Gwen Stefani.

“They are really enjoying each other’s company,” a source told the outlet of Lambert and East at the time. “She couldn’t have picked a better dude to have fun with. Anderson is the coolest guy.”

East returned the favor later on in the day on his Instagram. The post reflected on the many good things in his life including having “the love of an amazing & kind woman.”