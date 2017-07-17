National Ice Cream Day: Talenti's Gelato Sandwiches and Floats

Try these fun twists on a classic summer treat using Talenti gelato.

SEA SALT CARAMEL COOKIE GELATO SANDWICH

Place 2 scoops of sea salt caramel gelato on one cookie. Place the other cookie on top. Round out edges with a knife and dip in your favorite topping – sprinkles, chocolate chips, crushed candy bits.

SICILIAN PISTACHIO MACAROON GELATO SANDWICHES

Place 2 scoops of pistachio gelato on one macaroon. Place the other macaroon on top. Round out edges with a knife and dip in your favorite topping – sprinkles, chocolate chips, crushed candy bits.

SPARKLING SORBETTO FLOATS

Use a small scooper and place 2 scoops of Roman raspberry sorbetto or mango sorbetto in a champagne flute. Top off with sparkling wine – if you’re over 21 – or sparkling apple cider.